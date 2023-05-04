ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP Muslim leaders meet at party office in Tadepalli

May 04, 2023 08:09 am | Updated 08:10 am IST - GUNTUR

Mr. Amzad Bhasha said that the then Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy gave 4% reservation to the Muslim minorities in the State.

The YSRCP has been giving highest priority to the Muslim community in the State, but the TDP is spreading false propaganda against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, observed the party general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. 

He along with Deputy Chief Minister Amzad Bhasha, MLC Lella Appireddy and other leaders addressed a meeting with the party Muslim minority leaders at Tadepalli in Guntur district on Wednesday.

He called upon the Muslim leaders to react properly against the criticism of the TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said that Mr. Jagan made a Muslim leader as Deputy Chief Minister, gave opportunities as MLAs, MLCs, appointed on the nominated posts. He also said that the YSRCP government was committed to enacting a new law or change the existing one if required.

Mr. Amzad Bhasha said that the then Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy gave 4% reservation to the Muslim minorities in the State. He said the TDP was misleading and confusing the Muslim community by spreading false propaganda against the YSRCP, in view of the ensuing general elections. He appealed the Muslim leaders not to believe the comments of the TDP leaders and carefully observe the good that had happened in the last four years.

