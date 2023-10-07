October 07, 2023 08:15 am | Updated 07:30 am IST - KURNOOL

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has accused the ruling YSRCP of deliberately trying to defame the TDP regime between 2014 and 2019, even after failing to produce any concrete evidence against it.

Former MLC Beeda Ravichandra Yadav, addressing a media conference in Kurnool on Friday, spoke on the strides made by the TDP regime in bringing some of the best projects, such as the Skill Development Corporation and AP State FiberNet Limited (APSFL), which he said have turned out to be success stories.

“In a bid to tap human resource potential, the AP State Skill Development Corporation was formed immediately after coming to power in 2014. Its board resolved to visit the SIEMENS Centre of Excellence in Gujarat”, he explained, adding that every attempt to sling mud on the well-intended project would be viewed as a scar on the future of the state’s youth.

The party has been maintaining that the YSRCP government, instead of running the 42 skill centres in a responsible manner, had started defaming them only to divert public attention from its slew of failures and the infamous Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

