YSRCP MPs to target TDP in Parliament

Jagan asks them to raise ‘irregularities’ during Telugu Desam Party regime

The YSRCP is bracing for an all-out attack on the Telugu Desam Party by flagging major scams -- Capital Amaravati land scam, irregularities in AP State Fibernet Limited -- during the previous TDP regime, during the monsoon session of Parliament.

While the relief work during COVID, Central aid, Special Category Status (SCS) and other issues would be raised on a priority basis, the MPs are set to highlight the major scams that allegedly took place during the TDP regime.

Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy during a tele conference with party members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, asked the MPs to raise their voice seeking Central assistance for various welfare scheme and industrial policies and also to raise the issue of nepotism, manipulation, corruption and breaking the oath of secrecy by the TDP leaders who were privy to information but leaked it in their close circles.

Insider trading

He asked the MPs to raise issues of ‘insider trading’, how Ministers, MLAs close to the TDP leaders, reaped undue benefits, by buying land ahead of the actual announcement of the Capital region.

The MPs were also asked to highlight the irregularities in the AP State Fibernet Limited (APSFL) allegedly involving former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, former IT Minister Nara Lokesh and the then technical advisor to Government, Vemuri Harikrishna Prasad, where the deviation has started from the stage of tenders itself. The order went to Terra Software owned by the family members of Harikrishna Prasad and undue favours were allegedly doled out during the period of 2014-19.

Special category status

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy also urged the MPs to pitch for getting Special Category Status, President’s nod for Disha Act, funds for Polavaram project, pending funds to Urban Local Bodies, sanction for 13 medical colleges and shifting of Tribal University to Saluru.

The Chief Minister also asked the MPs to raise the issue of scrapping of Legislative Council . Though the bill was passed by the Assembly and sent to Centre, there was no further action on it. The issue should be taken up with Union Home Ministry, said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The issue relating to AP Land Titling Act should also be taken up as the State government would start resurvey of all lands from January 1, 2021, he said.