YSRCP MPs to raise Polavaram, revenue deficit issues in Parliament

GUNTUR

26 January 2021 00:51 IST

Jagan discusses temple attacks, MGNREGS, SCS in pre-budget meeting

Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday asked the party MPs to raise Polavaram project, attacks on temples, Special Category Status (SCS), revenue deficit and MGNREGS arrears among other major issues pertaining to the State in the budget session of the Parliament starting later this month.

“I want the MPs to raise the attacks on places of worship and the police probe pointing to the involvement of the TDP and the BJP leaders. The desecration of a Nandi idol in Srikakulam involves a senior TDP leader. A journalist has also been named in the case. Now, we know that these are politically motivated incidents aiming to create law and order issues in the State,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Chief Minister discussed these issues with the party MPs at a pre-budget meeting at his camp office on Monday. “The financial sanction of ₹55,656.87 crore and arrears of ₹1,569.86 crore for the Polavaram project are pending. The MPs should raise the issues related to project cost escalation and a final decision should be taken by the Jala Sakathi Ministry,” he said.

Besides raising the Special Category Status (SCS), the MPs should also raise the issue of granting sanction to 13 medical colleges to the State. The Centre has already given sanction to three medical colleges. The Chief Minister reminded the MPS that the Centre was yet to pay arrears of ₹4,282 crore for paddy procurement, apart from the dues of ₹1,842.45 crore of the 14th and 15th Finance Commission grants.

“The State is yet to get ₹2,255.7 crore for cyclone damages from the National Disaster Relief Fund. The State has appealed to Centre to withdraw power purchase agreements signed with Kudigi, Valluru thermal power projects and this can save ₹325 crore,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy. He appealed to MPs to raise the issue of MGNREGS arrears of ₹3,707.77 crore and increase the working days to 150 from the existing 100, apart from the the construction of Tribal University proposed at Saluru and revenue deficit of ₹18,830.87 crore.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy also asked the MPs to be ready with all information regarding the Bills.