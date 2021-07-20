YSRCP MPs’ plea for discussion on SCS in Rajya Sabha turned down

Vijayawada

20 July 2021 00:58 IST

They allege that the State’s legitimate demand was deliberately ignored

A notice served by YSR Congress Party MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy to Rajya Sabha Secretariat on Monday, requesting Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu to take up a discussion on the Special Category Status (SCS) to the residuary State of Andhra Pradesh by suspending the day’s listed business was turned down.

This led to the trooping of the YSRCP MPs into the well of the House in protest against the denial of an opportunity to flag the issue.

In his notice to Rajya Sabha Secretary General D. Deepak Verma, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said that while reorganising the State of Andhra Pradesh, the Prime Minister had given some assurances on the floor of the Parliament and the one pertaining to the SCS was even approved by the Union Cabinet in March, 2014.

However, even after seven years of bifurcation, the decision is still awaiting implementation.

The Rajya Sabha Chairman should, therefore, take up the issue for a debate, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy appealed.

According to a press release by the YSRCP, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu acknowledged that the subject warranted a discussion, but he could not allow it at such a short notice, citing other important legislative business.

The YSRCP MPs expressed regret that the State’s legitimate demand was being ‘deliberately ignored’.