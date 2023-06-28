YSRCP MPs have let Andhra Pradesh down over SCS issue, says Lokesh

June 28, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh has lashed out at the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MPs for their ‘miserable performance’ in New Delhi, accusing them of letting down the State on all fronts.

Addressing a public meeting organised as part of his Yuva Galam padayatra at Kota in Gudur constituency of Tirupati district on June 28 (Wednesday), Mr. Lokesh recalled that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had appealed to the people to strengthen his hands by giving him 25 MPs to get the Special Category Status (SCS) for the State.

“You (people) gave them 31 MPs including those elected to Rajya Sabha. Have you ever questioned them as to what they have done for getting the Centre to accord the SCS to Andhra Pradesh which was deprived of resources after the bifurcation?” he questioned.

Mr. Lokesh said that the MPs, having been entangled in criminal cases, were busy saving them or doing YouTube videos. “An MP has run away to Hyderabad after his family members were kidnapped. Another one is trying to save his son from the liquor scam case. This is what they have done for you (people),” Mr. Loksesh said.

The TDP leader said that after being dubbed the ‘Sunrise State’ during the previous TDP regime, Andhra Pradesh had gone several steps backwards. He also alleged that the law and order situation in the State was deteriorating, adding that “the lack of investments and rising unemployment rate were pushing the State into backwardness.”