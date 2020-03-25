YSRCP MPs’ gesture to the poor

Members of Parliament of the YSRCP have said they will contribute their one month salary apiece to the Prime Minister and Chief Minister relief funds to help the poor who had been out of work due to the country-wide lockdown announced to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

YSRCP MPs V. Vijaya Sai Reddy and P.V. Mithun Reddy said that these were difficult times as the daily-wage workers find it difficult to have a square meal during the lockdown period.

Machilipatnam MP Balashowry donated ₹4 crore out of his MPLAD funds and and A.P. State Agriculture Mission vice-chairman M.V.S. Nagi Reddy donated ₹1.01 lakh to the CMRF.

All other MPs said they would each contribute their one month salary to the relief funds.