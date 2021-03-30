YSRCP MPs failed to deliver: Kala

VIJAYAWADA

30 March 2021 23:34 IST

Neither the YSRCP nor the BJP has the moral right to seek votes in the Tirupati LS byelection as both the parties have done injustice to the State, K. Kala Venkata Rao, TDP Polit Bureau member, has alleged.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Mr. Venkata Rao said the BJP’s slogans were only aimed at winning the seat. The party had no ideological commitment, he said.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had no right to seek votes as he failed to achieve Special Category Status (SCS) and ensure that the promises made by the Centre at the time bifurcation were fulfilled, he said.

Mr. Venkata Rao asked whether it was necessary for the people to give another MP to the YSRCP when all its MPs were not able to bring pressure on the Centre and ensure a a fair deal to Andhra Pradesh.

The voters should demand an explanation as to why the YSRCP government was not protecting the interests of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Kadapa steel plant, Dugarajapatnam port and Ramayapatnam port, he added.