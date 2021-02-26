YSRCP MP Vijaya Sai Reddy adopts Peda Jalaripeta

VISAKHAPATNAM

26 February 2021 00:36 IST

YSR Congress Party Rajya Sabha MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy announced that he would be adopting Peda Jalaripeta (Ward 19) area in Visakhapatnam and said he would provide all amenities to the fishing community.

He made the announcement during his election campaign in the area ahead of the municipal polls.

Advertising

Advertising

Earlier, several locals approached Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy about the issues in their area and urged the MP to adopt the locality. The MP said he took his decision based on their request. He added that works related to several amenities would start shortly. He also spoke about the issue of ring nets. Later, the MP said that 237 Hudhud houses would be allotted to the locals after the model code of conduct comes to an end.

YSRCP leader A. Vijaya Nirmala was present.