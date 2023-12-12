HamberMenu
YSRCP MP urges Centre to release ₹5,000 crore for farmers hit by cyclone and drought in Andhra Pradesh

Crops in 22 lakh acres have been affected in Cyclone Michaung, resulting in a staggering loss of ₹7,000 crore, says Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu

December 12, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
YSRCP Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu

YSRCP Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu | Photo Credit: File photo

In response to the severe impact of the recent cyclone and drought in Andhra Pradesh, farmers are urgently seeking financial assistance of ₹5,000 crore, YSRCP Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu said in the Parliament on December 12 (Tuesday).

In a statement here, Mr. Devarayalu observed that approximately 22 lakh acres of crops had been adversely affected in the recent Cyclone Michaung, resulting in a staggering loss of ₹7,000 crore. The farmers who cultivated paddy, chilli, and pulses are facing significant economic hardships, he said.

Stating that the recent cyclone has caused extensive damage, with reports indicating a decline in crop yields and substantial financial losses for farmers, the YSRCP MP requested the Central government to allocate funds for the affected farmers. 

He maintained that farmers in some areas suffered losses exceeding ₹1 lakh per acre during the cyclone. The impact was also felt in the fisheries and poultry sectors, adding to the economic woes of the farmers.

In light of the growing cyclone risks, there is a call for the implementation of a National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project to proactively address and mitigate the impact of such disasters on the agriculture sector. The situation remains critical, necessitating urgent financial relief and long-term measures to safeguard the interests of the affected farmers, the MP added.

