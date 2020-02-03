YSRCP MP urges Centre to lend a helping hand to State

YSR Congress (YSRC) MP P.V. Midhun Reddy requested the Central government to fulfil the promises made to Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) under A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Mr. Midhun Reddy said the State was in deep financial crisis.

Therefore, A.P. required the support of the Central government for completing the Polavaram project, the establishment of the integrated steel plant in Kadapa district and Ramayapatnam port and other development works. He alleged that the TDP government had ruined the economy and wasted public money.

The YSRCP government went for reverse tendering in a few projects and saved public money and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has set up a judicial commission for reviewing the projects.

Mr. Midhun Reddy alleged that Amaravati was a scam in which TDP leaders and persons close to them purchased over 4,000 acres. The buyers included 780 persons who were below the poverty line, the MP pointed out.

GST dues

Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha said in the Lok Sabha that the Centre was due to compensate to A.P. a shortfall in GST amounting to ₹682 crore for October-November 2019 but the Central government was citing financial constraints for not doing so in the stipulated time frame.

She also asked what steps were being taken for resolving the issues in the GST Network (GSTN) and whether there was any proposal to withdraw the GST being collected from the LIC policy-holders.

Answering her questions, Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur said Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman has clearly stated in her Budget speech that the dues to States would be cleared in two instalments.

The GSTN issues were being looked and as far as the imposition of GST on LIC policies were concerned, the GST Council was competent to take decisions.