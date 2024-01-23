YSRCP MP Sri Krishna Devarayalu resigns from LS seat and party

January 23, 2024 11:35 am | Updated 11:35 am IST - GUNTUR

YSR Congress Party MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu has resigned from his parliamentary membership as well as from the party, stating that the YSRCP has created an uncertain situation in the past two weeks at Narasaraopet Lok Sabha Constituency over the contesting candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Mr. Devarayalu disclosed his plans to resign at a press conference held at his office in Guntur on Tuesday.

Mr. Devarayalu maintained that he wanted to put an end to the ongoing confusion over the contesting candidate at the constituency from the party, and so he had resigned both from party as well as Lok Sabha membership.

He added that there was a discussion among leaders, cadres and others that the party would be giving the ticket to another leader and hence resigned.

He maintained that he developed the constituency in the last five years and was available to all people and cadres, throughout the period.

Mr. Devarayalu did not reveal any future plans.