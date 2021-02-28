YSRCP MP seeks police protection

YSR Congress Party MP from Narasapuram K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju has written a letter to Director General of Police D. Gautam Sawang seeking protection (during his visit to the constituency) from a section of the Christian community, whom he has accused of misusing reservation and welfare schemes meant for the Scheduled Castes.

Mr. Ramakrishna Raju stated that he had taken the alleged misuse of reservation and welfare schemes to the notice of the Prime Minister and sought appropriate action.

He alleged that a spate of complaints had been lodged against him with the police at the behest and with the active cooperation of the State government in order to take him into custody upon his reaching the constituency.

The MP further alleged that some police officers were acting as per the whims and fancies of the YSRCP leaders in abetting those looking to physically harass him and subject him to mental torture. The DGP should, therefore, give protection, he requested.