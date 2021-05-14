YSRCP MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju arrested by A.P. CID

A team of CID persons went to the residence of Mr. Raju at a gated community in Gachibowli and issued notices

Member of Parliament, Narsapur, Raghurama Krishnam Raju was arrested by a team of A.P. CID police after a high drama at his house in Hyderabad. Mr. Raju was at his house at a gated community in Gachibowli when a team of CID police issued a notice under section 50 (2), sections 124 (A), 153 and 505 IPC and later arrested him. The notice issued by additional SP, CID, R. Vijaya Paul said that a notice is being issued under sections which were non bailable.

Sources said that a team of CID persons went to the residence at a gated community in Gachibowli and issued notices. The MP who was provided with Y type security was guarded by CRPF. A video grab showed that the MP was surrounded by CRPF men.

The CID team after serving the notice said that they were arresting Mr. Raju. When the family members protested, the CID police asked them to cooperate with them and seek bail in the court. The MP’s son Bharat said that his father had a cardiac surgery only four months back. The MP was seen shouting at the police but the CID police soon took him away and brought him to Guntur CID office.

Mr. Raju, who won from Narsarapuram Lok Sabha constituency in Andhra Pradesh, on a YSRCP ticket fell out with the party, soon after the elections. Mr. Raju then began to launch a series of vitriolic attacks on the Chief Minister and the party over the decisions taken recently. In his latest post launched in youtube, Mr. Raju was seen attacking Adviser, Public Affairs, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy accusing the latter of instigating a social media cell to upload posts against him.

Recently, Mr. Raju filed a petition in the special CBI court in Nampally to cancel the bail petition of Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy.