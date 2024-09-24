GIFT a SubscriptionGift
YSRCP MP R. Krishnaiah resigns from Rajya Sabha

He reportedly cites challenges in strengthening the backward class movement in Telangana as the main reason for stepping down; Rajya Sabha Chairman accepts his resignation

Published - September 24, 2024 09:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
R. Krishnaiah

R. Krishnaiah | Photo Credit: NAGARAGOPAL

:

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP R. Krishnaiah has resigned from his Rajya Sabha membership.

The Rajya Sabha Chairman, Jagdeep Dhankhar, said on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) that Mr. Krishnaiah’s resignation was accepted with effect from September 23 (Monday). 

Mr. Krishnaiah, who was elected to the Upper House on behalf of the YSRCP, handed over his resignation letter to Mr. Dhankhar on Monday.

Mr. Krishnaiah’s resignation comes four years before the completion of his tenure. He reportedly cited challenges in strengthening the backward class (BC) movement in Telangana as the main reason for stepping down from his parliamentary post. He expressed the desire to focus on the empowerment of BC communities, which he believes cannot be adequately addressed while holding his current position.

All the 11 Rajya Sabha seats from A.P. were in the YSRCP’s kitty before 2024 general elections. Beeda Mastan Rao and Mopidevi Venkataramana, both prominent YSRCP MPs, resigned from their Rajya Sabha posts earlier this month. With Mr. Krishnaiah’s resignation now, the YSRCP’s strength in the Upper House has dwindled to eight seats. The YSRCP was earlier the fourth largest party in the Rajya Sabha.

Published - September 24, 2024 09:59 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / politics (general) / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party / Rajya Sabha

