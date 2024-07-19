YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy and former MP Reddappa booked for Punganur violence

The Punganur police on July 19 (Friday) registered two criminal cases, including attempt to murder, against Rajampeta MP Peddireddi Mithun Reddy, former Chittoor MP N. Reddappa, and 34 others belonging to the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in connection with the violent incidents that had rocked town on July 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clashes eruputed between the NDA and YSRCP cadre soon after the arrival of Mr. Mithun Reddy at the residence of Mr. Reddappa, leaving as many as 12 persons, including two police personnel, injured and several vehicles damaged.

Deputy SP (Palamaner) Vishnu Raghuveer confirmed the filing of criminal cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

Non-bailable cases

The police said that acting on two complaints from the injured cadre, S. Sohail Basha and A.S.R.K. Prasad, of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the criminal cases were booked under non-bailable Sections of 307, 148 and 120(B) of the IPC. In both the cases, Mr. Mithun Reddy was named A1 and Mr. Reddappa A2.

In another case, the police filed bailable cases under Sections 427, 448, and 435 of the IPC against nine and “some other TDP followers” acting on a complaint from Mr. Reddappa.

Section 144 imposed

The Chittoor police imposed Section 144 under the Punganur Assembly constituency limits till July 28, prohibiting mass gatherings, political and public demonstrations, and rallies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police kept announcing the promulgation of Section 144 through the public address system from dawn to dusk. Armed police forces were posted in the Punganur Municipality and several vulnerable villages in the constituency.

Question ‘atrocities’: MP

Meanwhile, Mr. Mithun Reddy, during an interaction with the party cadre of Punganur constituency at his native Yerrathivaripalle village of Sadum mandal, said, “I am ready to go to jail and let them file any number of cases against me as A1.”

Blaming the cadre of the NDA for the “atrocities” on the YSRCP in the constituency, Mr. Mithun Reddy alleged that the houses and vehicles of the opposition party were being damaged in the attacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I shall build new homes and get new vehicles for the victims,” he said.

The MP asked his followers to prepare a list of the property damage. “I can do what all you want, but I can’t inject boldness into your bodies. You should be prepared to question the atrocities against you,” he said.

Earlier, a police party led by Additional SP (Chittoor) Arifulla reached Kallur village of Pulicharla mandal before Mr. Mithun Reddy proceeded to his native village. The police heaved a sigh of relief with no untoward incident reported en route.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.