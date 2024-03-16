ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy and his son join TDP 

March 16, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

TDP poised to win the Ongole Lok Sabha seat, says Chandrababu Naidu

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu welcoming YSRCP MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy into the party in Vijayawada on Saturday.

YSR Congress Party Member of Parliament Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy and his son Magunta Raghava Reddy, and a few other leaders and their followers joined the TDP on Saturday. TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu welcomed them into the party.

On the occasion, Mr. Naidu stated that the political landscape of Prakasam district changed with the joining of Mr. Sreenivasulu Reddy in the TDP, and the party was poised to win the Ongole MP seat.

Pithapuram seat

Regarding the controversy that erupted over allocation of Pithapuram Assembly constituency to Jana Sena Party (JSP), Mr. Naidu said it was a part of the adjustment with JSP and that the TDP aspirant, S.V.S.N. Varma, willingly sacrificed the seat in favour of JSP chief Pawan Kalyan. Mr. Naidu promised to field Mr. Varma as the first MLC candidate after the alliance comes to power.

