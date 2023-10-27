HamberMenu
YSRCP MP Gorantla Madhav’s comment that ‘Naidu will die in 2024’ triggers a row

YSRCP Member of Parliament Gorantla Madhav is alleged to have made the controversial remarks at the launch of the party’s first leg of ‘Samajika Sadhikara Yatra’ at Bukkarayasamudram; such a statement strengthens speculation that the YSRCP is trying to physically eliminate the TDP chief, says former PCC president Sailajanath

October 27, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
YSRCP Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav.

YSRCP Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav.

YSR Congress Party’s (YSRCP) Member of Parliament from Hindupur Gorantla Madhav triggered a row on October 26 when he allegedly said that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu would die in 2024, and Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would become the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh once again.

Mr. Madhav was said to have made the controversial remarks during the party’s first leg of ‘Samajika Sadhikara Yatra’, at Bukkarayasamudram of Singanamala SC Assembly constituency in Anantapur district.

Condemning the statement of the YSRCP leader, former Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president S. Sailajanath on October 27 termed it as unfortunate. Such a statement would only strengthen the speculation that the YSRCP government was trying to physically eliminate Mr. Naidu.

Mr. Madhav should instead concentrate on pressing public issues in the combined Anantapur district, including water and agrarian problems, Mr. Sailajanath advised.

‘YSRCP plan exposed’

TDP leader Sapthagiri Prasad, addressing the media in Chittoor, demanded that Mr. Madhav be admitted in a wellness centre for his “lunatic behaviour.”

“Mr. Madhav’s statement that Mr. Naidu’s death is certain in 2024 exposes the YSRCP’s sinister plan to eliminate the TDP chief in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison, where he is currently lodged on judicial remand,” Mr. Prasad said.

He also demanded that the Central government and the courts immediately respond and provide Mr. Naidu foolproof security in the prison.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party / Telugu Desam Party

