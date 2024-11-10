YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy alleges harassment of his personal assistant by police

Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy took exception to the police creating a fear among the family members of his personal assistant Raghava Reddy in the name of investigation.

He alleged that the police went to Mr. Raghava Reddy’s residence late on Friday (November 18, 2024) and ransacked the furniture.

Speaking to reporters in Pulivendula, Mr. Avinash Reddy alleged that the police had been terrorising the YSRC leaders and activists by making illegal arrests.

“My PA Raghava Reddy is constantly in touch with the police, but the latter visited his house without any notice and terrorised his family members,”‘ he alleged.

Mr. Avinash Reddy demanded that the police produce YSRC leader Varra Ravindra Reddy, against whom a case had been registered for allegedly posting objectionable content on social media, before the court. The MP alleged that Mr. Ravindra Reddy was lodged at the Kadapa DTC and being subjected to harassment by senior police officials.

It was learnt that the Pulivendula police visited Mr. Raghava’s house but the latter was not present. The police said Mr. Raghava chatted with Mr. Ravindra Reddy, and the police wanted to question him to know the whereabouts of the latter.

On the other hand, Pulivendula TDP incharge ‘B.Tech’ Ravi alleged that Mr. Ravindra Reddy faced a threat from the YSRC leaders itself. The YSRCP was trying to throw the blame on the ruling alliance and the police.

He appealed to the police to take Mr. Raghava Reddy into custody and question him as he was in touch with Mr. Ravindra Reddy.

“Raghava Reddy played a key role even in the case related to the murder of former Minister Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy,” Mr. Ravi alleged.

