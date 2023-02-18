ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP MP apprehends threat to Chandrababu Naidu’s life, writes letter to Prime Minister

February 18, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

In the letter, Raghu Ramakrishna Raju complains about the police squatting on the road and creating hurdles to thwart the TDP chief’s programme

V Raghavendra
YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Member of Parliament from Narsapuram K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 18 (Saturday) requesting him to inquire into the “creation of hurdles and cancellation of permission by the police at the eleventh hour,” which allegedly forced Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to walk for about seven kilometres to reach Anaparthi town in East Godavari district on Friday.

Mr. Raju also sought an inquiry into the action of the police themselves squatting on the road to thwart Mr. Naidu’s programme.

Mr. Raju alleged that some “tainted officials in the Police Department” were troubling the general public and harassing the Opposition leaders, thereby creating law and order situation by their actions.

“These police officers had imposed sudden restrictions, got electricity connections disconnected and dismantled the stage arrangements for Mr. Naidu’s programme, and eventually cancelled the permission for it in an apparent bid to prevent him from reaching out to the masses, notwithstanding the fact that he was a VVIP having Z-Plus security,” Mr. Raju said in his letter.

This “State-sponsored hooliganism” posed a threat to the life of Mr. Naidu, the YSRCP leader alleged.

“Therefore, the Prime Minister must elicit information on what had happened during Mr. Naidu’s tour and see that action is taken against the officials concerned,” Mr. Raju appealed.

