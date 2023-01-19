YSRCP MP alleges bogus votes in Kuppam Assembly constituency

January 19, 2023 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - CHITTOOR

Rajampeta MP P. Mithun Reddy alleged that Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu was trying to get through the 2024 Assembly elections in Kuppam through bogus votes.

Addressing a press conference in Kuppam on Wednesday, after interacting with the YSRCP cadres of the Kuppam, Ramakuppam, Gudupalle and Shantipuram mandals, Mr. Mithun Reddy alleged that there were over 36,000 bogus votes in Kuppam Assembly constituency with outsiders from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

“We have already complained to the Election Commission and the process of removal of the bogus votes is under way,” he said, adding that due to strict surveillance, there were only 55% of voters in the Kuppam municipal elections, which led to the TDP’s rout.

The MP said that the YSRCP government was implementing welfare schemes for all the eligible people in the State without any discrimination. Referring to the developmental works in the Kuppam division, Mr. Mithun Reddy said that the Handri Neeva project works would be completed by April this year.

When asked about the ensuing “Yuvagalam” walkathon of TDP leader Nara Lokesh from Kuppam on January 27 and Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s proposed tour on his Varahi vehicle, Mr. Mithun Reddy said: “We don’t have any problem with padayatras. But if Lokesh resorts to false allegations against the YSRCP government like his father N. Chandrababu Naidu, we will not tolerate it.”