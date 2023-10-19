YSRCP mocks Bhuvaneswari’s ‘Nijam Gelavali’ programme

October 19, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has reacted sharply to the Telugu Desam Party’s proposed ‘Nijam Gelavali’ (roughly meaning truth should win) programme.

Under the programme, former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari will call on the families of those who have reportedly died of shock after hearing the news of the arrest of the TDP national president in the skill development scam case.

“Mr. Naidu is lodged in prison as truth has prevailed,” the YSRCP argues.

Addressing the media at the YSRCP office at Tadepalli, near here, on October 19, Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu said, “It is a big joke that 105 people have died of shock.”

“It is a plot by the pro-TDP media, which is trying to stir up emotions,” Mr. Rambabu said, and added that “people did not turn emotional after the arrest of a scamster.”

“In fact, Mr. Naidu’s arrest should have brought peace to the souls of N.T. Rama Rao, Nandamuri Harikrishna, Vangaveeti Ranga, and Pingali Dasaratha Ram. The souls of 29 persons who had died in the stampede during the Godavari Pushkarams and eight persons who died in Kandukuru might have attained peace,” Mr. Rambabu said.

The fact that Ms. Bhuvaneswari was pushed to the fore to undertake the State-wide tour instead of actor and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna showed that Mr. Naidu did now want the TDP to slip into the hands of the NTR family, the Minister said.

“Truth prevails in the court of law and not on roads,” he added.

If the TDP wanted the truth to prevail, why was Mr. Naidu insisting on the applicability of Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, Mr. Rambabu questioned. “It is a mere technical issue. The TDP wants to bury the truth. That is why the petitions being filed by Mr. Naidu in the courts are being rejected. Truth will prevail in the ACB Court, High Court and Supreme Court as well,” he added.

