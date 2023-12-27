YSRCP MLC Vamsi Krishna joins Jana Sena Party

December 27, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chennuboina Srinivasa Rao (Vamsi Krishna Yadav), YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLC from Visakhapatnam Local Authorities constituency, joined the Jana Sena Party (JSP) on Wednesday. He was welcomed into the JSP by its president Pawan Kalyan.

On the occasion, Mr. Kalyan said he was acquainted with Mr. Vamsi Krishna since 2009 when he was an active leader in the Praja Rajyam Party (PRP) and Yuva Rajyam, and asserted that the State needs strong leaders like him.

He observed that Mr. Vamsi Krishna had lost the general elections as a PRP candidate in 2009 by a slender margin and again in 2014 as the YSRCP candidate, but bounced back in the MLC elections.

Several Yuva Rajyam activists like Mr. Vamsi Krishna emerged as dynamic leaders both in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Mr. Kalyan recalled, promising to extend all support to him.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Vamsi Krishna said his departure from the YSRCP was due to certain compulsions, and that joining JSP was like a homecoming for him, having worked closely with PRP founder K. Chiranjeevi and Mr. Kalyan earlier as an activist of PRP and Yuva Rajyam.

“I hope to see Mr. Kalyan as Chief Minister,” Mr. Vamsi Krishna said, asserting that he would play a constructive role in the JSP’s growth.

