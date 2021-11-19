YSRCP MLC nominee wins unanimously

CHITTOOR

19 November 2021 01:01 IST

Krishna Raghava Bharath, the ruling YSR Congress Party’s candidate for the MLC (local bodies) seat from Chittoor was declared elected unanimously, a few hours after he filed his nomination papers on Thursday.

There were no nominations from other political parties.

Mr. Bharath is currently the YSRCP’s in-charge for Kuppam Assembly constituency. Though it was widely expected that he would be contesting the 2024 Assembly elections from Kuppam, Mr. Bharath’s name had figured for the MLC seat last week.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP won five of the total eight MPTCs for which the results were declared on Thursday. The TDP won three MPTCs. The ZPTC of Bangarupalem was bagged by the YSRCP.