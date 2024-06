Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Chairman K. Moshenu Raju disqualified YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLC Indukuri Raghu Raju, who is representing Vizianagaram local authorities constituency, for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities.

Mr. Moshenu Raju disqualified the MLA in exercise of the powers vested under Para 6 of the X Schedule and Rule 8 of Members of the A.P. Legislative Council (Disqualification on Ground of Defection) Rules.

