YSRCP MLC Challa Ramakrishna Reddy dies of COVID-19

YSR Congress Party Member of Legislative Council Challa Ramakrishna Reddy, from Owk in Kurnool district, died of COVID-19 at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad. He was 72. He is survived by his wife Sridevi, two sons, and two daughters.
Mr. Reddy was made MLC recently. He was not keeping well from December 5. He had tested positive for COVID-19 soon after the Assembly session and was shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment. He was on ventilator for some time.
Born on August 27, 1948, he had represented the Congress party for three terms in the A.P. Assembly. He won two times from the Koilakuntla Assembly Constituency in Kurnool district and was defeated by Katasani Ramreddy of the then Praja Rajyam Party when he contested from the Banaganapalle Assembly Constituency in 2009.
He also worked as Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman and was a popular leader in Banaganapalle. YSRCP workers came out in large numbers at Owk and Banaganapalle to pay tributes.
Mr. Reddy was a businessman, contractor and a poet with two published collections of poems — Naradhudu and Shem Shem — to his credit.
