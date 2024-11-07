ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP MLC candidate in Vizianagaram files nomination

Published - November 07, 2024 07:36 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau

YSRCP MLC candidate Sambangi Venkata China Appala Naidu (right) submitting his nomination papers to Returning Officer and Joint Collector Sedhu Madhavan in Vizianagaram on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Former MLA of Bobbili and the MLC candidate of the YSRCP Sambangi Venkata China Appalanaidu on Thursday (November 7, 2024) exuded confidence that he would win the election easily as the party had absolute majority in the local body constituency of Vizianagaram.

In the presence of Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao and other leaders, he submitted his nomination papers to Returning Officer and Joint Collector Sedhu Madhavan here. Speaking to the media on the occasion, he thanked the party chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for choosing him for the ticket.

Meanwhile, officials informed the media that the election process would continue as usual although the disqualified MLC, Indukuri Raghurao Raju, had approached the High Court seeking an order to stop the election.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US