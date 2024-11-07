 />
YSRCP MLC candidate in Vizianagaram files nomination

Published - November 07, 2024 07:36 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau
YSRCP MLC candidate Sambangi Venkata China Appala Naidu (right) submitting his nomination papers to Returning Officer and Joint Collector Sedhu Madhavan in Vizianagaram on Thursday.

YSRCP MLC candidate Sambangi Venkata China Appala Naidu (right) submitting his nomination papers to Returning Officer and Joint Collector Sedhu Madhavan in Vizianagaram on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Former MLA of Bobbili and the MLC candidate of the YSRCP Sambangi Venkata China Appalanaidu on Thursday (November 7, 2024) exuded confidence that he would win the election easily as the party had absolute majority in the local body constituency of Vizianagaram.

In the presence of Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao and other leaders, he submitted his nomination papers to Returning Officer and Joint Collector Sedhu Madhavan here. Speaking to the media on the occasion, he thanked the party chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for choosing him for the ticket.

Meanwhile, officials informed the media that the election process would continue as usual although the disqualified MLC, Indukuri Raghurao Raju, had approached the High Court seeking an order to stop the election.

