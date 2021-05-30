YSRCP MLAs take up social activities to mark anniversary

MLAs donate push-carts, organise funerals for COVID victims

Many legislators from the ruling party took up social activities to mark the second anniversary of the YSR Congress Party forming the government in the State.

In Srikalahasti, MLA Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy distributed push-carts to a hundred street vendors. “The move is expected to provide a means of livelihood to them in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. This will encourage small traders to move away from the market and reach the customers in residential colonies directly. This will achieve the twin benefits of ensuring social distancing in the main bazaar as well as improving revenue sources of the small-time street vendors,” Mr. Reddy explained.

While the move was appreciated by many, the colour of the push-carts — painted blue, white and green — raised eyebrows as they looked similar to the YSRCP’s colours. Mr. Madhusudhan Reddy, however, said he found nothing wrong with the choice of colours.

“The government has offered ₹10 lakh to the children of those who died of COVID-19, in order to give them courage and hope,” the MLA said.

Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, who performed final rites for those who died of COVID twice in the past, did the same on the second anniversary of the party’s coming to power. This time, he conducted the funeral for COVID victims across several faiths. Wearing a PPE kit, Mr. Karunakar Reddy, who had already been infected by COVID-19 twice, disposed of each body in accordance with the person’s faith.

Government whip and Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy gave away financial aid worth ₹5 lakh to the frontline warriors rendering services at COVID Care Centres. He distributed cheques worth ₹2,500 per head per month from his own pocket for the medical staff, nursing personnel, sanitation workers, security staff, ANMs, lab technicians, ASHA workers and others working at the Chandragiri area hospital.