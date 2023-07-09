HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

YSRCP MLAs and MPs not getting tickets in 2024 will get nominated posts, says Midhun Reddy

July 09, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - KAKINADA

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
Jagan Mohan Reddy will take the final call on allotting tickets based on the performances of MLAs and MPs, says YSRCP regional coordination for Godavari region P. Midhun Reddy.

Jagan Mohan Reddy will take the final call on allotting tickets based on the performances of MLAs and MPs, says YSRCP regional coordination for Godavari region P. Midhun Reddy. | Photo Credit: File photo

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Godavari regional coordinator and MP P.V. Midhun Reddy has said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had assured that ‘nominated posts’ would be given to the MLAs and MPs who would not get tickets for the 2024 elections.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy will take the final call on allotting tickets to the sitting MLAs and MPs for the next Assembly elections based on their performance. This applies to every MLA and MP. However, those who do not get the ticket would be guaranteed a nominated post,” Mr. Midhun Reddy said while addressing the media here on July 9 (Sunday).   

“In the next elections, more candidates representing Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes will be given the opportunity,” he said. 

Referring to YSRCP MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar’s association with the party, Mr. Mithun Reddy said, “Mr. Udaya Bhaskar has already been suspended from the party. However, he is an accused in the case pertaining to the murder of a Dalit youth. He has not been convicted yet.”  

On Jana Sena Party president’s Varahi Yatra, Mr. Midhun Reddy said that Mr. Pawan Kalyan was striving to gain support from the Kapu vote bank.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Rajahmundry / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.