YSRCP MLA urges A.P. CM to annul land acquisition notices

A day after Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said the government would take the capital project forward “to the extent required,” Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, also known as RK, urged Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to annul or remove all the extruding provisions in the land acquisition (LA) notifications issued by the previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, the YSR Congress Party MLA said the move would help the owners sell their land or construct houses in the area pooled by the government through a Land Pooling Scheme (LPS).

Farm land of over 33,500 acres had been pooled by the TDP government and in return, the owners were promised developed plots in residential and commercial zones.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy has been a petitioner in a slew of cases filed in the High Court and the Supreme Court against the LPS, which he alleged was forced upon farmers cultivating a variety of crops in Thullur, Tadikonda and Mangalagiri mandals.

Farmers unwilling

“Farmers who were not willing to part with their multi-cropped land, approached the High Court and got relief. In those hard days, our party stood by them,” he said.

The MLA said farmers had been taking up cultivation in the Capital area ever since the YSRCP came to power, and urged the Chief Minister to remove or annul all LA notifications issued in the past.

“Apart from the challenges on the food security front, the landowners are unable to sell their land or construct houses as the government is yet to denotify the land acquisition notification. This is leading to severe financial distress,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy told The Hindu on Friday.

The latest salvo from the MLA has further raised the intrigue in the capital conundrum and has thrown up several possible options before the government.