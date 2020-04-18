Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP MLA lashes out at Naidu over COVID criticism

TDP chief is politicising every issue, alleges ruling party spokesperson

YSR Congress Party spokesman and Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnath on Saturday lashed out at TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu over the latter’s statements against the State Government.

“Mr. Naidu’s remarks on the government response to COVID-19 are irresponsible. The main opposition party is levelling false allegations against the government,” Mr. Amarnath said.

“The TDP chief is politicising every issue. He is even more dangerous than coronavirus, as he has infected various systems of the State for the past four decades,” Mr. Amarnath alleged.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is closely monitoring the situation and is taking necessary steps to keep the outbreak under control.

“Even as developed countries like the U.S., Italy and Spain, which have high-end healthcare facilities, are struggling to control the spread of the virus, Andhra Pradesh has been able to control it to a great extent,” the YSRCP MLA said.

“Opposition leaders are unable to digest the fact that the State government is doing the right thing. Today, Mr. Naidu and his son are unaware of what is happening in A.P. as they are in Hyderabad and are making irrelevant remarks to boost their political mileage,” Mr. Amarnath said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 18, 2020 11:39:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/ysrcp-mla-lashes-out-at-naidu-over-covid-criticism/article31378851.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY