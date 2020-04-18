YSRCP MLA lashes out at Naidu over COVID criticism

YSR Congress Party spokesman and Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnath on Saturday lashed out at TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu over the latter’s statements against the State Government.

“Mr. Naidu’s remarks on the government response to COVID-19 are irresponsible. The main opposition party is levelling false allegations against the government,” Mr. Amarnath said.

“The TDP chief is politicising every issue. He is even more dangerous than coronavirus, as he has infected various systems of the State for the past four decades,” Mr. Amarnath alleged.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is closely monitoring the situation and is taking necessary steps to keep the outbreak under control.

“Even as developed countries like the U.S., Italy and Spain, which have high-end healthcare facilities, are struggling to control the spread of the virus, Andhra Pradesh has been able to control it to a great extent,” the YSRCP MLA said.

“Opposition leaders are unable to digest the fact that the State government is doing the right thing. Today, Mr. Naidu and his son are unaware of what is happening in A.P. as they are in Hyderabad and are making irrelevant remarks to boost their political mileage,” Mr. Amarnath said.