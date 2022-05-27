YSRCP MLA Kottamreddy Sridhar Reddy suffers from heart arrhythmia

Health condition of MLA from Nellore Assembly segment stable

Health condition of MLA from Nellore Assembly segment stable

Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy was taken ill while he was busy with the ongoing mass contact programme undertaken by the YSR Congress Party here on Friday.

Anxious family members who rushed the YSRCP MLA to the Apollo hospitals here heaved a sigh of relief as his health condition became ‘‘stable’‘. According to doctors attending on him, he was suffering from ‘‘heart arrhythmia’‘ (abnormal heart beat). His health condition had returned to normal following treatment, they added.

YSRCP leaders, including Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, called on him. He was later shifted to the Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, for further treatment and evaluation of health condition.

One of the aspirants for a berth in the revamped cabinet, he had broken down when he did not get a chance. However, without a break he had been involved in a mass contact programme to know the problems of the people in his constituency in the last 45 days unmindful of the scorching summer heat.