YSRCP MLA illegally transporting sand to Karnataka, alleges Kalava

Former Minister Kalava Srinivasulu addressing the media in Anantapur on Friday.

Former Minister Kalava Srinivasulu addressing the media in Anantapur on Friday.   | Photo Credit: R_V_S_PRASAD

‘Case registered against TDP activists for stopping a few lorries’

Rayadurg MLA Kapu Ramchandra Reddy has been illegally transporting sand to Karnataka, alleged former Minister Kalava Srinivasulu. The issue came to light after the TDP activists stopped a few lorries heading to Karnataka, he added.

Addressing a press conference at the TDP office in the city, he said that Mr. Ramchandra Reddy had also protested at the police station. “Later a reverse case was also registered against TDP activists by fabricating a story,” Mr. Srinivasulu alleged.

‘Misuse of power’

Mr. Srinivasulu called this a blatant misuse of power and termed the governing fashion of YSR Congress Party as undemocratic. He demanded that YSR Congress Party MLAs stop misusing power, and commit to the development of their constituencies.

Comments
Printable version | Dec 20, 2019 7:40:38 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/ysrcp-mla-illegally-transporting-sand-to-karnataka-alleges-kalava/article29412381.ece

