YSRCP MLA goes into a huddle with followers, weighs his options

Close on the heels of making a startling phone tapping allegation, outspoken YSR Congress Party MLA from Nellore Rural Assembly segment Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy held a meeting with his followers on his political future here on Tuesday.

On a day when another senior YSRCP MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy alleged that his phones too were being tapped, Mr. Sridhar Reddy had detailed discussions with his followers on the various options before him.

The meeting came in the wake of reports that the YSRCP was considering the names of YSRCP leaders Kottamreddy Giridhar Reddy or Anam Vijaykumar Reddy for the post of Nellore Rural Assembly segment in-charge. According to party sources, a survey conducted by the party in the wake of the ‘‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabuthvam’‘ campaign had found his performance far from satisfactory.

Soon after the meeting which gave raise to speculations over his political future, his supporters removed the flex banner with the pictures of the MLA along with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The same was replaced by another banner with his followers spelling out support to whatever decisions he took to protect their interests.

Extending his support to the beleaguered party MLA from Venkatagiri, Mr. Sridhar Reddy took strong objection to the ruling party stooping to the level of tapping the phones of its own MLAs and monitoring their movements. He spoke through different phones to avoid getting tracked, he added.

Both the YSRCP leaders had openly expressed dissatisfaction over the alleged haphazard implementation of development and welfare initiatives on various occasions.