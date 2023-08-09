ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP MLA dares Lokesh to show proof for corruption allegations

August 09, 2023 04:54 am | Updated 04:59 am IST - MACHERLA (PALNADU DISTRICT)

“The YSRCP leaders, if needed, will resort to violence to teach a lesson to the TDP leaders,” YSRCP MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy said

The Hindu Bureau

Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy. File

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy has warned that the ruling party will not remain silent if TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh and his party leaders criticise them by levelling baseless corruption allegations.

Addressing the media on August 8 (Tuesday), Mr. Ramakrsihna Reddy referred to the criticisms made by Mr. Lokesh during a public meeting at Karempudi in Macherla constituency on August 7 (Monday). “The YSRCP leaders, if needed, will resort to violence to teach a lesson to the TDP leaders,” he said.

The MLA dared Mr. Lokesh to prove even a single corruption allegation that he had made earlier. Refuting all the allegations, Mr. Ramakrsihna Reddy said that he was not involved any illegal activities as alleged by Mr. Lokesh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that Mr. Lokesh was criticising YSRCP MLAs, Ministers and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy without having ‘solid proofs’. “Mr. Lokesh will face consequences unless he mends his way,” said the YSRCP MLA.

Pointing out that Mr. Lokesh was blaming Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy and Chittoor Superintendent of Police Y. Rishanth Reddy for the Punganur violence, the MLA said the TDP leader did not know how to respect the elders as he was using unparliamentary language.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US