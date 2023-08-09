HamberMenu
YSRCP MLA dares Lokesh to show proof for corruption allegations

“The YSRCP leaders, if needed, will resort to violence to teach a lesson to the TDP leaders,” YSRCP MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy said

August 09, 2023 04:54 am | Updated 04:59 am IST - MACHERLA (PALNADU DISTRICT)

The Hindu Bureau
Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy. File

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy has warned that the ruling party will not remain silent if TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh and his party leaders criticise them by levelling baseless corruption allegations.

Addressing the media on August 8 (Tuesday), Mr. Ramakrsihna Reddy referred to the criticisms made by Mr. Lokesh during a public meeting at Karempudi in Macherla constituency on August 7 (Monday). “The YSRCP leaders, if needed, will resort to violence to teach a lesson to the TDP leaders,” he said.

The MLA dared Mr. Lokesh to prove even a single corruption allegation that he had made earlier. Refuting all the allegations, Mr. Ramakrsihna Reddy said that he was not involved any illegal activities as alleged by Mr. Lokesh.

He said that Mr. Lokesh was criticising YSRCP MLAs, Ministers and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy without having ‘solid proofs’. “Mr. Lokesh will face consequences unless he mends his way,” said the YSRCP MLA.

Pointing out that Mr. Lokesh was blaming Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy and Chittoor Superintendent of Police Y. Rishanth Reddy for the Punganur violence, the MLA said the TDP leader did not know how to respect the elders as he was using unparliamentary language.

