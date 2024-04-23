GIFT a SubscriptionGift
YSRCP MLA candidate criticises Naidu’s rule and seeks support for YSR Congress in the elections

April 23, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
YSRCP MLA candidate from Srungavarapu Kota Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao

YSRCP MLA candidate from Srungavarapu Kota Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Srungavarapu Kota MLA and YSRCP nominee Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday alleged that industrial progress in Kothavalasa and other parts of the constituency had been completely stalled during the TDP rule between 2004 and 2009.

Speaking to the media here, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s public meeting held on Monday in S. Kota was a big flop as voters had understood that he did nothing for the development of the region.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao hoped that people would give a clear mandate for the YSRCP in forthcoming general elections as it had been giving equal importance for both welfare and development. The YSRCP MLA said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Siddham public meetings were evoking huge response from people throughout the State with the effective administration extended by him in the last five years.

