YSRCP MLA booked for threatening rival

The Visakhapatnam district police have registered cases against the YSR Congress Party’s Yelamanchili MLA Uppalapati Ramanamurthy Raju, popularly known as Kanna Babu, for allegedly threatening a rival sarpanch candidate, late on Wednesday night.
A voice recording purporting to be that of Kanna Babu allegedly threatening a sarpanch candidate surfaced on Wednesday, similar to the one that surfaced from Srikakulam district on Tuesday in which TDP veteran Kinjarapu Atchannnaidu was allegedly heard threatening a YSRCP-backed candidate.
Police said they have registered a case against the MLA under Section 506 of the IPC and some sections of the Panchayat Raj Act-1995.
Police said a man named L. Santosh lodged a complaint stating that his uncle, who is contesting against a YSRCP-backed candidate in Lalamkoduru panchayat in Rambilli mandal, was allegedly threatened by the MLA to withdraw his nomination.
A senior police officer said that based on the complaint and audio clip submitted by the complainant, cases have been booked and further action will be taken after verifying the veracity of the audio clip.
Meanwhile, leaders and activists from the Jana Sena Party urged the police to take strong action against the MLA.
