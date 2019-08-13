YSRCP MLA booked for alleged assault on scribe

The police registered a case against YSR Congress Party MLA from Nellore Rural Assembly constituency Kottamreddy Sridhar Reddy and three of his followers for alleged criminal trespass and assault on a journalist late on Sunday.

On a complaint from D. Prasad, the editor of a Telugu weekly, Darghamitta police on Monday registered a case against the ruling party MLA and his followers Vishnu, Suresh and Murali for alleged criminal trespass into his house in the Lecturers’ Colony in Magunta layout and for dragging him out and allegedly attempting to attack him with a sharp weapon. The MLA and his supporters, who were reportedly upset with a news article published in the weekly, left the place after intervention by neighbours.

Darghamitta circle inspector M. Nageswaramma said a case was registered on a complaint from the journalist under IPC sections 307, 323, 448 and 506. “We will take further action after an inquiry,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUPWJ) State general secretary I.V. Subba Rao condemned the incident and demanded the arrest of the MLA and his supporters. “We will draw the attention of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the Director General of Police to the incident and fight for justice to our fellow scribe.”