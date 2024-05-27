GIFT a SubscriptionGift
YSRCP MLA Bhaskar Reddy responsible for ‘murder bid’ on me, alleges Pulivarthi Nani

The TDP Chandragiri MLA candidate releases videos, claiming that the clips are the video evidence in the case

Published - May 27, 2024 07:49 pm IST - TIRUPATI

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
TDP Chandragiri MLA candidate Pulivarthi Nani addressing the media in Tirupati on Monday.

TDP Chandragiri MLA candidate Pulivarthi Nani addressing the media in Tirupati on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate from Chandragiri Assembly constituency Pulivarthi Nani released videos during a media conference here on May 27 (Monday), claiming that the clips were the evidence of YSRCP MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy’s involvement in the murder bid made on him on May 14, a day after polling.

Mr. Nani alleged that the attack on his vehicle when he visited the SPMVV campus to inspect the strongroom was preplanned. “Mr. Bhaskar Reddy’s henchmen attempted to attack my family members,” he alleged.

The TDP leader also accused Mr. Bhaskar Reddy of instigating clashes during the election campaign and influencing the official machinery to foist false cases upon the TDP supporters. “The YSRCP MLA was responsible for the assault on my wife Pulivarthi Sudha Reddy. He also threatened a VRO,” he alleged.

Mr. Nani also alleged that the YSRCP MLA candidate Chevireddy Mohit Reddy, son of Mr. Bhaskar Reddy, had cast a bogus vote at the age of 15. He also accused Mr. Bhaskar Reddy’s involvement in sand mafia and land grabbing in Chittoor and Tirupati districts.

The TDP leader presented his medical reports before the media to substantiate the attack on him, refuting Mr. Bhaskar Reddy’s claims about the evidence being fake. Mr. Nani asserted that he would expose Mr. Bhaskar Reddy’s alleged involvement in the sand mafia and land grabbing.

