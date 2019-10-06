YSRCP MLA, associate arrested for ‘intimidating’ govt. officer in Nellore

YSR Congress Party MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and his associate B. Srikanth Reddy were arrested by the Nellore police early on October 6 for allegedly intimidating Venkatachalam Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) A. Sarala.

The ruling party MLA was first taken to the Nellore Government General Hospital for medical examination and later shifted to Nellore rural police station.

Mr. Sridhar Reddy, upset over the delay in the sanctioning of water connection to a layout developed by a friend of the associate, had allegedly gone to the house of the MPDO in Kallurupalli on Friday night and abused the inmates and warned of dire consequences if she did not comply with his demand, Ms. Sarala said in her complaint, adding that power and cable TV connections were snapped.

There was high drama as the MLA’s supporters tried to prevent the arrest of their leader and offered stiff resistance on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday by staging a noisy protest.

“After a preliminary probe it appeared that the MLA and his associate are prima facie involved,” Nellore Rural DSP K.V. Raghava Reddy said, adding further investigation would be taken up by examining witnesses and evidences.

The MLA and his associate were remanded to custody and were later released on bail by the fourth additional first class Magistrate Court.

CM seeks report

Taking a serious note, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy sought a report from Director General of Police Gautam Sawang and directed the Nellore police to act in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, the MLA alleged it was a conspiracy to “malign him”. He demanded a high-level committee to probe the incident and said if he was found guilty, the YSRCP could remove him from the party.

“It is Jagan who gave me political life and I am a loyal soldier of the YSRCP and will accept whatever decision is taken by the party,’’ he added.

He also blamed the sitting YSRCP MLA from Sarvepalli Kakani Govardhan Reddy for the inordinate delay in giving water connection to the layout which was developed with the approval of Nellore Urban Development Authority and in compliance with the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act.

Nellore Rural police registered a case against the MLA and his associate under IPC Sections 448, 427, 290, 506 read with IPC Section 34.