GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

YSRCP MLA Annabathuni Sivakumar launches distribution of house site pattas in Tenali

Nearly 27,000 beneficieries to receive the house registration documents

March 04, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
MLA Annabathuni Sivakumar addressing the beneficiaries at the house site patta distribution programme in Tenali on Monday.

MLA Annabathuni Sivakumar addressing the beneficiaries at the house site patta distribution programme in Tenali on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

YSRCP MLA Annabathuni Sivakumar has thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for “delivering his promises by providing free house sites to every eligible beneficiary in the constituency and thereby fulfilling their dreams.”

The MLA attended the launch of programme for distribution of house site registration documents to approximately 27,000 individuals under the Jagananna Housing Scheme in Tenali Assembly constituency, on (March 4) Monday.

Mr. Sivakumar appealed to the gathering to stand by him in the coming elections if they genuinely feel that they benefited from the housing scheme.

Addressing the people, he stressed his efforts in providing house sites, overseeing the construction of houses, and now facilitating the distribution of the registration documents to beneficiaries.

In contrast to the past, where the previous governments collectively sanctioned only 13,000 houses for the constituency’s poor, the YSRCP government, only in the past five years, has provided over 27,000 houses in addition to the allotment of land and permanent rights to the beneficiaries.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.