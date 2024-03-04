YSRCP MLA Annabathuni Sivakumar launches distribution of house site pattas in Tenali

March 04, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - GUNTUR

YSRCP MLA Annabathuni Sivakumar has thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for “delivering his promises by providing free house sites to every eligible beneficiary in the constituency and thereby fulfilling their dreams.”

The MLA attended the launch of programme for distribution of house site registration documents to approximately 27,000 individuals under the Jagananna Housing Scheme in Tenali Assembly constituency, on (March 4) Monday.

Mr. Sivakumar appealed to the gathering to stand by him in the coming elections if they genuinely feel that they benefited from the housing scheme.

Addressing the people, he stressed his efforts in providing house sites, overseeing the construction of houses, and now facilitating the distribution of the registration documents to beneficiaries.

In contrast to the past, where the previous governments collectively sanctioned only 13,000 houses for the constituency’s poor, the YSRCP government, only in the past five years, has provided over 27,000 houses in addition to the allotment of land and permanent rights to the beneficiaries.