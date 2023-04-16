ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP misusing social media to defame us, says TDP leader

April 16, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The TDP on Saturday accused the ruling YSRCP of unleashing a vicious campaign against party president N. Chandrababu Naidu and general secretary Nara Lokesh by misusing social media platforms.

At a presser here, TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah alleged that the YSRCP social media organiser Sajjala Bhargava, who is the son of Sajjala Ramakrishna, advisor to Chief Minister, and Ramala Manvith Reddy, who campaigns for the ruling party through his YouTube channel, had been creating fake videos inciting communal and regional passions and attributing it to the TDP.

He said Mr. Manvith Reddy, posing as a TDP leader with a photograph of party president N. Chandrababu Naidu displayed in the background, resorted to misleading propaganda. He demanded the immediate arrest of the duo, adding that the party would lodge a complaint with the Crime Investigation Department (CID) against the two.

Mr. Varla Ramaiah said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy stooped to a new low with every passing day but the people were not ready to be taken for yet another ride this time.

