YSRCP misused volunteer system to score victory in elections: Somu Veerraju

TIRUPATI

21 March 2021 23:55 IST

He dares government to appoint BJP workers if the set-up is apolitical

BJP State president Somu Veerraju has flayed the YSRCP government for “misusing the volunteer system” to score a huge victory in the recent panchayat and municipal elections.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, Mr. Veerraju accused the ruling party of having resorted to large-scale misuse of official machinery, while the “unofficial volunteer set-up” had given it an additional edge over the rivals.

Branding the volunteer system as a rehabilitation centre for party sympathisers and workers, he rubbished the claim that the system was being lauded across the country for its outreach.

“It is nothing but the ‘Page Pramukh’ set-up already in vogue in the BJP, where registered volunteers render service to the people,” he said.

He also dared the government to appoint BJP workers in the same posts if the volunteer set-up in the State was indeed apolitical.

Mr. Veerraju sought to know on what basis the volunteers could threaten the beneficiaries of social security schemes that the same would be withdrawn if they did not vote for the ruling party.

“Is it a laudable act? No, this is mockery of democracy that leaves the State exchequer bleeding by ₹35,000 crore every year,” he sneered.

He accused the ruling party of not winning the recent elections with public support, but through “deceitful means.”

He also criticised the manner in which unanimous wins were declared in several divisions and wards, and announced to lodge a complaint with the relevant authorities against the set-up being misused by the ruling party.

The party announced a list of in-charge and co in-charge leaders for the Assembly segments forming part of the Tirupati (SC) Lok Sabha constituency. State spokesperson Samanchi Srinivas, general secretaries Suryanarayana Raju and Lokula Gandhi, parliamentary constituency in-charge S. Dayakar Reddy were present.