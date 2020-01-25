YSRCP Ministers behaved undemocratically: TDP

The district TDP leadership has condemned the behaviour of the YSRCP MLCs and Ministers, and called it “undemocratic”. The TDP leaders then proceeded to perform a ‘palabhishekam’ to the portrait of Legislative Council Chairman M.A. Sharif, on Friday, for sending the ‘AP decentralisation and inclusive development off all regions’ Bill to the select committee.

Addressing the gathering, TDP district president Somisetty Venkateswarlu alleged that the YSRCP leaders were trying to intimidate the Opposition parties. “Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is trying to turn TDP leaders over to his side by wooing them or threatening them,” he said.

Calling the YSRCP Ministers as “thugs”, Mr. Venkateswarlu said that the statements made by Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) were deplorable. “Mr. Rao must remember that he had matured in politics due to TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu,” he added.

Capital shift

Later, talking about the three capitals issue, he said that the government was trying to appease Rayalaseema people with just a High Court. “While we welcome the High Court, if the capital is being shifted it must be to Kurnool. Otherwise, the government would have to witness protests demanding Greater Rayalaseema,” he said.

Former Health Minister N. Md. Farooq said, “I have been in politics for a while now, and have worked in various ministries. However, the events that unfolded in the past few days are a first.”

He criticised the behaviour of YSRCP Ministers and claimed that Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana would have attacked the Council Chairman if it were not for the marshals present on the premises.

TDP leaders K.E. Prabhakar and T.G. Bharath were among those present in the event.