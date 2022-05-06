YSRCP Minister blames Chandrababu Naidu for current power crisis in Andhra

Despite hurdles, the Jagan Mohan Reddy govt. is ensuring round the clock power supply, says Dharamana Prasada Rao

Minister for Revenue, Stamps and Registrations Dharmana Prasada Rao on Thursday said that the TDP government was to be blamed for the current power crisis in the State and added that former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu never “concentrated properly” on the subject.

Addressing the media conference here, he said Mr. Chandrababu Naidu, who had visited Srikakulam on Wednesday, was making false allegations against the YSRCP government even though he was responsible for chaos in the State.

“A government should have a long term vision with regard to power. Mr. Chandrababu Naidu mishandled the subject and colluded with power companies to buy power at a higher rate. Those mistakes have caused untold miseries for the people now. The YSRCP government is trying to ensure round-the-clock power supply to the people by buying each unit at ₹20 through power exchanges.” said Mr. Dharmana Prasada Rao, adding that the TDP was unable to digest the people’s support for the government and was hence making baseless allegations.

He said that all the schemes introduced by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy were useful for the overall development and welfare of all sections of the society.