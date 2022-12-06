YSRCP meted out a raw deal to BCs ever since coming to power in Andhra Pradesh: Atchannaidu

December 06, 2022 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Even as the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the success of their ‘Jayaho BC’ in Vijayawada on Wednesday, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) unveiled a photo exhibition at its Central office on Tuesday to “expose the injustice being meted out to the communities by the YSRCP government.”

TDP State president K. Atchannaidu, who inaugurated the exhibition, said the exhibition was organised in protest against the “deceit of the ruling party to trick the Bcs.”

He said the Bcs were meted out a raw deal ever since Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had come to power in the State.

Mr. Atchannaidu said the government had reduced 34% reservation for the BCs to 24% and deprived people of these communities of the 16,800 posts in the local bodies.

Claiming that the TDP government had spent ₹32,000 crore on BC welfare out of the ₹38,000 crore allocated for the purpose, he demanded that the Chief Minister reveal how much money he had spent for the uplift the the BCs.

He alleged that the 56 chairmen of the BC Corporations and the 652 Directors had not done anything for their respective communities and, instead, pocketed public money worth ₹36,000 crore in the two years of their tenure.

Mr. Atchannaidu said BC welfare was possible only under a leader like N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Former Ministers Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu, K. Kala Venkata Rao and Kollu Ravindra, MLC D. Rama Rao, MLA A. Satya Prasad, TDP State general secretary B. Venkanna, Visakhapatnam Parliamentary segment president P. Srinivasa Rao, party’s State BC Federation general secretary V. Venkata Gurumurthy, and TDP State secretary Dasari Syam Sundar Seshu were present.