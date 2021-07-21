YSRCP members stall proceeding in Rajya Sabha over SCS issue

VISAKHAPATNAM

21 July 2021 01:14 IST

Its notice under Rule 267 seeking a debate on it disallowed again

YSR Congress Parliamentary Party (YSRCPP) leader V. Vijaya Sai Reddy went to the podium and staged a protest holding a placard, when his notice to the Rajya Sabha Chairman, under Rule 267, seeking a debate on the issue of granting Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh, was disallowed for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

Soon after the session began, Mr. Reddy and other Opposition leaders sought that the notice given by them under Rule 267 be allowed.

The Chairman, M. Venkaiah Naidu, said that 15 members had issued notices under Rule 267 on Tuesday, and many of them were issues of national importance, but he could not allow all of them at once.

Mr. Reddy said that granting of SCS to Andhra Pradesh was also an issue of national importance, and sought to know as to when the Chairman would allow the debate on it.

The Chairman asked Mr. Reddy not to argue on the issue, and said that SCS was an issue between the State and Central governments.

Not satisfied by the reply of the Chairman, Mr. Reddy went to the podium and stood before it, holding a placard. As pandemonium prevailed, the Chairman adjourned the House for an hour.

When the House reassembled at 1 p.m., the YSRCP members continued their protest holding placards and standing near the podium.

At this stage, BJP Floor leader in the Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal intervened and appealed to Mr. Reddy to allow the session to continue as the COVID-19 pandemic remained a challenge not only in India but also across the globe.

People all over the country were eager to know what Parliament was discussing on the pandemic. Mr. Goyal said that the Centre was ready to discuss the problems of Andhra Pradesh.

He asked the YSRCP members to allow the session to continue and speak on their experiences in handling the pandemic in A.P.

The session was further delayed when the YSRCP members continued their protest for some more time.

Solar PV cells

Replying to an unstarred question from Mr. Reddy, Minister for New and Renewable Energy and Power R.K. Singh said the government had not banned the import of solar PV cells from China. Under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, the manufacture of high-efficiency solar PV modules, with an outlay of ₹4,500 crore, had been approved by the Cabinet on April 7, 2021, and the scheme guidelines were issued on April 28.

Birthplace of Hanuman

Replying to a starred question from Mr. Reddy, Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region G. Kishen Reddy said the Centre was aware of the announcement made by the TTD about the birthplace of Lord Hanuman as ‘Anjanadri’ on a hillock at Tirumala. The Minister also said that there was no proposal to declare Anjanadri as the birthplace of Lord Hanuman.