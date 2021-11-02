YSRCP Member in Rajya Sabha V. Vijayasai Reddy writes to President Ram Nath Kovind

Vijayasai Reddy listed out the derogatory remarks and cuss words by the TDP leaders, including Kommareddi Pattabhiram.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Member in Rajya Sabha V. Vijayasai Reddy wrote a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind to take necessary steps and direct the officials concerned to derecognise the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for its ruly conduct, damaging the democratic process in Andhra Pradesh besides using cuss words in public domain.

In the letter dated Tuesday, Vijayasai Reddy listed out the derogatory remarks and cuss words by the TDP leaders, including Kommareddi Pattabhiram. Former Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, TDP National general secretary Nara Lokesh and others remarks against the government and Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRCP leaders were cited in the letter. He even enclosed video clips for the perusal of the president. Severe public condemnation and strict action against the TDP was necessary to protect the sanctity of democratic institutions. The President was requested to use his good offices and take necessary steps, he said.